Mark Goddard, ‘Lost in Space’ Star, Dies at 87

Mark Goddard, one of the stars of the classic 1960s CBS series “Lost in Space,” has died at the age of 87.

On Friday, the actor’s wife, Evelyn Pezzluich, said Goddard died on Tuesday after he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The post from Pezzluich was shared in a Facebook status by an account named “LOST IN SPACE Remastered Blu-ray Disc Edition.”

“I’m so sorry to tell you that my wonderful husband passed away on October 10th. Several days after celebrating his 87th birthday, he was hospitalized with pneumonia,” Pezzluich’s message said. “We were hopeful when he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, but then doctors discovered he was in the final stages of pulmonary fibrosis for which there is no cure.

“He received excellent care at the beautiful Pat Roche Hospice Home and was able to die peacefully and with dignity,” Pezzluich continued. “His children and I had the chance to express our love and say our goodbyes. I’ll never know how I deserved to spend 33 years with such a loving, gentle, handsome man who made me laugh so often. His funeral Mass will be at Holy Family Church in Duxbury on October 21st at 10 am with a viewing beforehand.”

Goddard, whose born name is Charles Harvey Goddard, was born on July 24, in Lowell. Massachusetts, and was the youngest of five children. In 1959, he relocated to Hollywood, where just three weeks later he landed a role in the CBS series “Johnny Ringo.” He went on to star in the CBS anthology series “The DuPont Show with June Allyson,” and later took acting jobs in ABC’s “To See the Elephant,” and “The Detectives,” which aired on ABC and NBC.

From 1965 to 1968, Goddard played Major Don West on “Lost in Space.” Later on in his career, he had guest starring roles in “The Fugitive,” “the Mod Squad,” “The Fall Guy” and the film “Blue Sunshine.”

Thirty years after first starting college, he earned his master’s degree from Bridgewater State College in his home state. He also served as a special education and acting teacher at the F.L. Chamberlain School in Middleboro, Massachusetts, from 1991 to 2009. Afterward he released his autobiographical memoir “To Space and Back.”

He is survived by his wife and his three children, Melissa Goddard, John Goddard and Michael Goddard.