Rudolph Isley, Founding Member of The Isley Brothers, Dies at 84

Rudolph Isley, a founding member of R&B group The Isley Brothers, who co-wrote some of their biggest hits, has died at age 84.

His brother Ernie told The New York Times on Thursday that Rudolph died in his sleep on Wednesday morning.

“Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the world famous Isley Brothers, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of October 11, 2023. He died at his home, with his devoted wife Elaine by his side. They had been married for 68 years. Rudolph was a deeply religious man who loved Jesus,” a statement from his daughter read.

The Isley Brothers, L-R: Rudolph Isley, Ronald Isley, OKelly Isley, Jr., circa 1971 (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

He and brothers Ronald Isley and O’Kelly Isley Jr. sang with the family band as boys and in 1959, landed a deal with RCA. They had a hit with the exuberant single “Shout!,” which was also the name of their first album.

They later signed with Berry Gordy’s Motown label Tamla, where they released the imprint’s “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You)” in 1966.

Their 1969 hit “It’s Your Thing,” which earned them a Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group, was released on their own T-Neck Records. The song has been used in numerous films and TV shows, including Steven Soderbergh’s 1998 partially Detroit-set crime drama “Out of Sight.”

In the 1970s, brothers Ernie and Marvin joined the group, along with Rudolph’s brother-in-law, Chris Jasper.

Isley left the band in 1989 to become a Christian minister. His surviving siblings Ronald and Ernie continued to perform as The Isley Brothers, but earlier this year, Isley sued them for the trademark to the band’s name. In August, a judge refused to dismiss the case, as Ronald requested.

Isley was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. The Isley Brothers were welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Jasper and their children, Rudy Jr., Elizabeth, Valerie and Elaine, as well as his brothers Ronald and Ernie, and several grandchildren.