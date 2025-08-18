Mark Rober Partners With Jimmy Kimmel for Netflix Kids and Family Competition Show

Former NASA engineer turned social media creator Mark Rober will partner with Jimmy Kimmel for a new Netflix kids and family competition show.

The series, which is currently untitled, will be produced by Rober’s company, CrunchLabs, as well as Jimmy Kimmel’s production company’s Kimmelot, extending Rober and Kimmel’s relationship given Rober’s frequent guest appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The new series is slated to debut in 2026.

Rober and Kimmel will executive produce the new series alongside CrunchLabs chief content officer Scott Lewers and Kimmelot president Scott Lonker.

In addition to the kids and family competition show, Rober’s relationship with Netflix will extend further to bring some of his most beloved and informative experiments to the streamer. Those experiments are expected to land on Netflix later this year.

“I love turning learning into a game, basically hiding the vegetables in the dessert, and now it’s a full-on competition game show!” Rober said in a statement. “When you’re having fun, you’re learning without even realizing it. And teaming up with Netflix and Jimmy Kimmel to make this happen? This is gonna be epic!”

“My kids love Mark Rober, and so do their parents,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Mark’s videos are so clever and inventive, it’s easy to forget that they’re educational, too. We can’t wait to introduce one of the best and brightest creators to Netflix.”

Netflix’s partnership with Rober follows in the footsteps of the streamer’s deal with YouTube kids creator Ms. Rachel, which was first added to Netflix in January. “Ms. Rachel” was the seventh most-watched Netflix series in the first half of 2025, accounting for 53.4 million views.

“Mark Rober’s unique approach to STEM learning inspires all ages – his storytelling is infectious. When my son and daughter spot a new Build Box at our doorstep, we know that an amazing adventure awaits! Collaborating with CrunchLabs and Kimmel on a competition series for kids is going to be next level and sure to earn me father of the year,” Netflix VP of animation, kids and family series John Derderian said.