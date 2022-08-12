Mark Ruffalo has been playing The Incredible Hulk in Marvel movies for over 10 years now, and in that time he’s found his way around a motion capture suit. But in an interview Thursday, he admitted that acting within CGI can be “a little dehumanizing at times.”

Ruffalo spoke with Metro UK about reprising his role as Bruce Banner and the Hulk in Marvel’s upcoming “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” series on Disney+, and he discussed how at this point he’s one of the true veterans of the craft.

“I was there at the inception of it, in a lot of ways — I mean, behind Andy Serkis – but consistently doing it, so I know it pretty well and know how it’s developed,” Ruffalo said. “I know how to act inside that bubble, which can be a little dehumanizing at times. Sometimes the technology starts to take the front seat when it should really be the performance and how we bring our humanity to that very austere environment.”

Marvel at one point did release a side-by-side look of how they go about creating the Hulk, and even the more mild-mannered “Professor Hulk” look that Ruffalo dons in “Avengers: Endgame,” though it’s tech that’s evolved significantly over the years.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ruffalo defended the sheer amount of Marvel content now hitting both the big and small screens, saying he doesn’t worry whether or not audiences will grow tired of it.

“I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness,” he said. “Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material. If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time.”

Read Ruffalo’s full interview with Metro UK here. “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” begins streaming on August 17 on Disney+.