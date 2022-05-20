Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo in Talks to Join Bong Joon-Ho’s Next Film at Warner Bros.

Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo are in negotiations to join the cast of the next film from “Parasite” director Bong Joon-Ho that’s set at Warner Bros., an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Robert Pattinson is starring in the “Parasite” director’s film will be based on an upcoming book by Edward Ashton called “Mickey7.” Noami Ackle also recently joined the cast.

Bong will also produce through his company Offscreen alongside Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B.

The book is a science fiction story from the author of “Three Days in April” and “The End of Ordinary” and is described by its publisher as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The book was recently published through St. Martin, a MacMillan imprint.

The story follows what’s known as an “Expendable,” a clone and someone designed as a disposable human designed only for the deadliest of jobs, who after each new death is regenerated with most of their previous memories intact. After six deaths on the job colonizing a deadly ice planet, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead, but when his next iteration Mickey8 is sent out on the job, he’s determined to keep himself alive and from being replaced by the other Expendable.

Bong’s last film was “Parasite” in 2019, which won the Palme D’Or and Best Picture at the Oscars, as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay for Bong. The film made history as the first movie not in the English language to ever win Best Picture. But Bong has also dabbled in the English language before with “Snowpiercer” and “Okja” before “Parasite,” and he’s executive producing an HBO limited series based on “Parasite” along with Adam McKay.

Collette is currently starring on HBO”s limited series “The Staircase” where she is garnering rave reviews for her portrayal of Kathleen Peterson.

Ruffalo was most recently seen in “The Adam Project” on Netflix and will next be seen reprising his role as Bruce Banner in Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

Ackie broke out in “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” and will next be seen in title role as Whitney Houston in the biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

