Endeavor President Mark Shapiro Doesn’t Want to Obsess Over Stock Price: ‘This Is a Long Game’

by | April 29, 2021 @ 1:47 PM
On first day of trading, Hollywood agency/entertainment company’s shares closed just above $24 start price

Endeavor President Mark Shapiro doesn’t want to be watching his newly public company’s stock price every second. But after the first day of trading for the Hollywood talent agency and entertainment company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship, we’re pretty sure he took a peek or two.

And the early result is not bad. Shares of Endeavor (which is under the ticker EDR) ended the day trading at $25.50 a share, right around the $24 that the company had priced them at before the market opened on Thursday. The company was looking to raise around $511 million, selling 21.3 million shares at a $10 billion valuation.

