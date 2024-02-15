Mark Wahlberg is still waiting on a call from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon about doing a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial.

The actor appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday (wearing Ash Wednesday ashes), where the host asked him why he wasn’t in the Super Bowl ad alongside fellow Bostonites Affleck, Damon and Tom Brady.

“I was thinking the same thing,” Wahlberg quipped. “I have no idea. I’m from the wrong side of the tracks, I think.”

Wahlberg is from the Southie Boston neighborhood of Dorchester, while Damon and Affleck are from Cambridge in the north.

“I’m trying to work my way into [their] good graces, but very, very funny,” Wahlberg said, praising his fellow Bay Staters. “Hopefully they’ll give me the call one of these days. I’m still waiting patiently.”

Colbert then asked Wahlberg if he went to the Super Bowl, because he recently moved to Las Vegas — just 15 minutes from the venue. The former Marky Mark revealed why he only stayed for the first half, aiming to get home before the halftime show. He noted that the second half got way more exciting following Usher’s halftime show. Colbert asked if he was intimidated by Usher’s abs.

“No, I didn’t know if he was going to come out with the abs or if he was just going to do the hip thrusts,” Wahlberg light-heartedly responded. “I had no idea what he was going to do.

“But I actually went to do some stuff to promote the movie,” Wahlberg said. “And then I promised my wife I would be home.”

He also talked about how he’s left the Super Bowl early in the past because he wanted to get his son out of the Big Game while they were frustrated with their beloved New England Patriots.

“Last time we went to a Super Bowl, it was the Patriots versus the Falcons and people always wondered why I left at halftime, but [my son] was an 8-year-old and he was screaming and cursing at the top of his lungs because they were down 28 to 3,” Wahlberg recalled. “And we were embarrassed, so I didn’t know what he was going to do at the game.”

The actor also explained that he had some worry that the Chiefs could beat out the Patriots and Tom Brady for most Super Bowl wins.

Watch the full segment below: