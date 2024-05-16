Billy Zane is the spitting image of Marlon Brando in behind-the-scenes images he shared to Instagram Thursday from his upcoming biopic “Waltzing With Brando.”

Charting the iconic actor’s nonprofit environmental work from private island Tetiaroa in 1970s, the Bill Fishman feature, which is up for acquisition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, sees Zane transform into “The Godfather” and “Last Tango in Paris”-era actor.

Zane, 58, posted images from the tropical set early Thursday following a Daily Mail report while on the ground at Cannes.

“#waltzingwithbrandothemovie #cannes the true story of Marlon as the ‘Godfather’ of the environmental movement, spearheading sustainable, zero Carbon architecture and design upon his private Island of Tetiaroa back in 1970!” Zane wrote in the post’s caption.

The film, adapted by Fishman from Bernard Judge’s memoir, “Waltzing With Brando: Planning a Paradise in Tahiti,” is set in the 1960s and early 1970s, after Brando purchased the private South Pacific island, where he filmed 1962’s “Mutiny On The Bounty.”

As lore has it, the actor agreed to star in “The Godfather” to fund his environmental efforts from there. Brando had asked Judge, an architect, to build an environmentally friendly village, home and eco-hotel on the island.

Brando won two Oscars, his first for “On the Waterfront” and the second for his role as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather.” But he refused to attend the 1973 Academy Awards because he was protesting Hollywood’s negative portrayal of Native Americans. He died at age 80 in 2004.

Zane appeared at the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet premiere of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” on Wednesday.

