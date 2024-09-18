Marlon Wayans slammed Elon Musk for repeatedly condemning his trans daughter’s identity, calling for him to be a better parent while admitting that he also struggled with his son’s transition.

“I don’t like what he be saying about his trans child, that made me mad,” the actor and comedian said during a sit-down conversation with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay” last week. “You don’t treat them babies like that. You don’t disown your baby. Love your child!”

Wayans then opened up about his own personal journey to accepting his son, Kai, saying he experienced grief though eventually developed a better understanding.

“As hard as it was, I think that it’s not important. It’s important what you went through; the five steps of grief, but I think it’s important that you get to acceptance,” he explained. “I’m proud to say it took me a week. And it felt like forever, it felt like five years.”

In 2022, Vivian Wilson came out as trans and has shared she no longer wants any relationship with her father after the Tesla head bashed her for being queer as a child. In one instance, Wilson said Musk told her that she is “not a girl,” that she was figuratively “dead” and that he was “tricked” into “signing documents” that would allow his daughter’s transition.

Meanwhile, these are the latest remarks Wayans has made in defense of the trans community, specifically his daughter’s experience. Back in June, Wayans called out “hate mongers” while celebrating Pride Month.

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support,” Wayans said. “Zero f–ks what people think. If I lost you … GOOD! Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”