Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Stream on Peacock Same Day as Theatrical Release

Universal Pictures will debut the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy “Marry Me” on Peacock the same day as it debuts in theaters, the company announced on Monday.

The romantic comedy, also starring Owen Wilson, will debut day-and-date on Feb. 11, 2022.

Per the “Marry Me” synopsis, “Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, ‘Marry Me’ arrives next Valentine’s Day with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher — total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, ‘Marry Me’ is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.”

The film also stars John Bradley (“Game of Thrones”), Michelle Buteau (“Welcome to Buteaupia”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Mulan”).

“Marry Me” is directed by Kat Coiro (“Dead to Me,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) from a screenplay by John Rogers (“The Librarians”), Tami Sagher (“30 Rock”) and Harper Dill (“The Mick)” based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. Producers include Jennifer Lopez p.g.a. and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas p.g.a. for Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, John Rogers for Kung Fu Monkey Productions and Benny Medina. Executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.