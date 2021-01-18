8 Documentaries to Watch for Martin Luther King Jr Day (Photos)
From “King: A Filmed Record” to “Freedom Riders,” the story of the U.S. civil rights movement is told through film
PBS
"Eyes on the Prize" (1987) PBS' 14-hour documentary "Eyes on the Prize" originally aired in 1987. The series, narrated by Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee founding member Julian Bond tells the story of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from 1954-65.
Clarity Films
"Freedom on My Mind" (1994) The Oscar-nominated "Freedom on My Mind," produced and directed by Connie Field and Marilyn Mulford, chronicles the Mississippi voter registration struggles of 1961 to 1964.
PBS
"Freedom Riders" (2010) Stanley Nelson's 2010 documentary, produced by Firelight Media for PBS American Experience, marked the 50th anniversary of the civil rights activists who challenged racial segregation by riding buses into the Deep South.
PBS
"The March" (2013) Narrated by Denzel Washington and directed by John Akomfrah, 2013's "The March" features interviews with organizers and attendees of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic march on Washington D.C. in 1963.
Warner Bros.
"Malcolm X" (1972) The Academy Award-nominated "Malcolm X" from director Arnold Perl documents the life and death of the civil rights leader.
First Run Features
"Neshoba" (2008) The 2008 documentary "Neshoba" from directors Micki Dickoff and Tony Pagano examines the racial attitudes of Neshoba County residents 40 years after the murder of 3 civil rights workers by the hands of the Ku Klux Klan.
Freedom Song Productions
"Soundtrack for a Revolution" (2009) Bill Guttentag's 2009 documentary, featuring contemporary artists like The Roots and John Legend, takes a look at the role music played during the U.S. Civil Rights Movement.
Kino Lorber
"King: A Filmed Record... Montgomery to Memphis" (1970) Sidney Lumet's 1970 documentary features celebrity narrators telling the story Martin Luther King Jr. during the period of the Civil Rights Movement.