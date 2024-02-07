Martin Scorsese and Justine Triet to Receive Directors of the Year Award at Santa Barbara Film Fest

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) and Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”) will receive the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival Directors of the Year Award, the festival announced Wednesday.

Both Oscar nominated for Best Director this year – Scorsese’s history-making 10th nomination and Triet’s first – the filmmakers will also participate in a joint Q&A at the festival on February 12.

“Two of the most exciting directors working – a veteran master and a talented maverick – will sit and chat with brilliant moderator Scott Feinberg. It’s bound to be an exceptional evening not to be missed,” said SBFF’s longtime executive director Roger Durling.

The announcement is the latest of many from the annual festival, an essential pre-Oscars event on the calendar, which starts tonight with the world premiere of Disney’s “Madu.”

Other honorees at the festival include Jeffrey Wright, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, America Ferrera and Andrew Scott.

Now in its 39th year, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place today, February 7, through February 17.