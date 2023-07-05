Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Trailer Puts Osage Murders Center Stage

Apple has dropped a new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” following its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

The film also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser and Sturgill Simpson.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will release in select theaters on Oct. 6 and wide on Oct. 20 in partnership with Paramount Pictures before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

In addition to directing, Academy-Award winner Scorsese adapted the screenplay for “Killers of the Flower Moon” alongside Eric Roth, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.

The film is produced by Apple Studios alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi serve as producers, while DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serve as executive producers.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.