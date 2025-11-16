‘Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” returns to tackle more Christian figures in Season 2.

The sophomore season brings the docuseries back with a focus on eight new Christian saints – each getting their own episode focus and narrated by the “Goodfellas” director. The latest season will air partly in 2025 and then a second batch of episodes land in mid-2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of Fox Nation’s “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints.”

When does “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” Season 2 come out?

The second season of “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” premieres on Sunday, Nov. 16.

How can I watch “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” Season 2?

The director’s docuseries exploring a number of Christian saints will be able to stream on Fox Nation beginning Nov. 16.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “The Saints” will drop weekly for the first four episodes beginning Nov. 16. Another batch of episodes will debute in 2026. Here is the full rundown of the release schedule:

Episode 1 – Nov. 16

Episode 2 – Nov. 23

Episode 3 – Nov. 30

Episode 4 – Dec. 7

Episode 5 – April 5, 2026

Episode 6 – April 12, 2026

Episode 7 – April 19, 2026

Episode 8 – April 26, 2026

What is “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” about?

The Fox Nation docuseries focuses on a different Christian saint each episode and is narrated by the famous director. The second season will focus on Saint Patrick, Saint Peter, Thomas Beckett, Carlo Acutis and more.

Scorsese’s daughter Francesca Scorsese will make her directorial debut handling the episode on Acutis. The father and daughter regularly go viral on TikTok as they tackle a number of trends from the app.

Watch the trailer: