Martin Scorsese Tries to Guess His Own Movies Off Letterboxd Reviews in Father-Daughter TikTok | Video

Would Remy from “Ratatouille” feel at home in “Goodfellas”? Martin Scorsese seems to think so.

The acclaimed filmmaker appeared in yet another TikTok with his daughter Francesca Scorsese on Thursday to play a game walking through his own filmography. In the video, Francesca reads her father a series of Letterboxd one-liner reviews of his films, with Marty having to identify which of his movies the quips are associated with. The video was made in partnership with Apple TV, who recently released the five-part documentary series “Mr. Scorsese” about the filmmaker’s career.

“Chat, do I need therapy for being SO attracted to De Niro in this?” one review read. The directly immediately identified the film as “Cape Fear,” much to his daughter’s surprise. “How did you get that?!” she exclaimed, with a shrug.

“He taught me cinema, I taught him Letterboxd,” Francesca wrote in the caption. You can watch the full video below.

It’s no surprise that Marty appeared in another TikTok, as his 25-year-old daughter often puts her dad at the center of charming social media videos. For Halloween, Francesca shared a clip of the two of them participating in the “Beez in the Trap” trend, with the Oscar-winning director glaring into the camera and his daughter dressed as the Kool-Aid Man. Famously, the two played a TikTok game in October of 2023 where he attempted to identify the meanings of popular slang words (he was not good at it).

The bigger surprise here was how good Marty was at this latest TikTok challenge.

Francesca read her father reviews of seven movies in total, with the director correctly identifying six. The first review read, “Ratatouille would’ve thrived in this environment. I won’t explain further,” incorrectly identifying Remy as a rat named “Ratatouille.” Marty correctly pegged the film as “Goodfellas.”

“My alternate title: White people ruin everything, the movie” another review read. Marty “obviously” knew the film was “Killers of the Flower Moon,” to which Francesca read a follow-up review: “Nothing could’ve prepared me for Leo’s teeth in this.”

“He has bad teeth,” Marty said. “The dentist was the barber.”

Other movies listed were “The Age of Innocence” (“Martin Scorsese made this one for the girls and I’m so glad he did!”), “The Departed” (“In the end, we’re all rats with cell phones”) and “Shutter Island” (“Pro-lobotomy propaganda, tbh”). Marty disagreed with one of the notes, though: “I wouldn’t go so far as to say pro-lobotomy, it’s a guy who… You have to see the whole film to get it.”

In the end, there was only one movie the director couldn’t name based on the clue: “The King of Comedy.” Once again, his lack of slang knowledge proved to be his downfall in a Francesca Scorsese TikTok.

“I hope martin scorsese never finds out about stan twitter,” the review read.