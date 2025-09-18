Martin Scorsese Sets Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Ghost Story ‘What Happens at Night’ at Apple

After weighing several options, Martin Scorsese has decided that his next film project will be “What Happens at Night,” an adaptation of a ghost story novel by Peter Cameron starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Apple Original Films, who produced Scorsese’s last film “Killers of the Flower Moon” on a reported $150 million budget, is in talks to co-produce and co-finance the film with StudioCanal, which acquired the rights to Cameron’s novel in 2023 with Patrick Farber adapting the script. Apple has a first-look deal with Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions and DiCaprio’s Appian Way.

DiCaprio and Lawrence will play a couple who checks into a fading luxury hotel in Europe as they hope to adopt a baby. With the wife suffering from cancer and the couple fearful that the illness will lead to the orphanage not approving their adoption application, their relationship is cast further into question as they encounter a group of mysterious characters at the hotel.

“What Happens at Night” will be Scorsese and DiCaprio’s seventh film together, having first collaborated on the 2002 film “Gangs of New York.” Along with that film and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” DiCaprio starred in Scorsese’s “The Aviator,” “The Departed,” “Shutter Island” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

For Lawrence, who will next be seen in Lynne Ramsay’s “Die My Love,” this will be her first appearance in a Scorsese production. The Oscar winner had been reportedly attached to a Frank Sinatra biopic that the filmmaker was also weighing for his next film, in which she was set to play Ava Gardner.

DiCaprio’s next film is Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller “One Battle After Another,” which has received critical acclaim ahead of its release next Friday.

The project was first reported by Deadline.