First Reactions to Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Pour in After Surprise New York Premiere

Josh Safdie’s ping pong dramedy had a surprise screening ahead of its Christmas Day release

Courtesy of Casey Loving
and
timothee-chalamet-marty-supreme
Timothee Chalamet in "Marty Supreme" (A24)

Audiences at the New York Film Festival were treated with a massive surprise, as a secret Monday night screening became the world premiere for “Marty Supreme” starring Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet and co-writer/director Josh Safdie greeted audiences at the screening in New York, sharing that they were about to be the first audiences to see his new dramedy about an aspiring ping pong star months ahead of its Christmas Day release.

“I hate surprises too,” Safdie joked. He later shared that he had only just finished “Marty Supreme” at 2 a.m. the night before.

He added, “I was looking at the calendar when we were finishing and I saw this date and I was like, ‘Man, I really, really want to make this date because I need to show the film to the city that I love, that means so much to me, and all the people who live in it.”

Safdie then invited Chalamet onstage to join him and say a few words. “Thank you everyone for being here,” Chalamet added. “I don’t really have much to say but to echo Josh’s love for this city. This man has so much love for New York. This movie, in many ways, beyond being about Marty Mauser is a love letter to New York.”

And it appears as though audience members loved the film just as much as Safdie and Chalamet, with several of the first reactions to hit social media being positive ones — especially in regards to Chalamet’s performance.

“‘Marty Supreme’ is ‘Uncut Gems’ meets ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ meets ‘Jerry Maguire,’ carried by Timothée Chalamet’s best performance yet. I loved it so much,” Variety co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh wrote on X.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Canfield expressed a similar sentiment, noting Chalamet was “was born to play this guy.”

One attendee even captured the standing ovation the “Marty Supreme” team received after credits rolled.

See the full roundup of reactions below.

“Marty Supreme” — which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’Zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher and Sandra Bernhard — hits theaters on Christmas Day.

Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

