First Reactions to Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Pour in After Surprise New York Premiere

Audiences at the New York Film Festival were treated with a massive surprise, as a secret Monday night screening became the world premiere for “Marty Supreme” starring Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet and co-writer/director Josh Safdie greeted audiences at the screening in New York, sharing that they were about to be the first audiences to see his new dramedy about an aspiring ping pong star months ahead of its Christmas Day release.

“I hate surprises too,” Safdie joked. He later shared that he had only just finished “Marty Supreme” at 2 a.m. the night before.

He added, “I was looking at the calendar when we were finishing and I saw this date and I was like, ‘Man, I really, really want to make this date because I need to show the film to the city that I love, that means so much to me, and all the people who live in it.”

Safdie then invited Chalamet onstage to join him and say a few words. “Thank you everyone for being here,” Chalamet added. “I don’t really have much to say but to echo Josh’s love for this city. This man has so much love for New York. This movie, in many ways, beyond being about Marty Mauser is a love letter to New York.”

And it appears as though audience members loved the film just as much as Safdie and Chalamet, with several of the first reactions to hit social media being positive ones — especially in regards to Chalamet’s performance.

“‘Marty Supreme’ is ‘Uncut Gems’ meets ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ meets ‘Jerry Maguire,’ carried by Timothée Chalamet’s best performance yet. I loved it so much,” Variety co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh wrote on X.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Canfield expressed a similar sentiment, noting Chalamet was “was born to play this guy.”

One attendee even captured the standing ovation the “Marty Supreme” team received after credits rolled.

See the full roundup of reactions below.

Marty Supreme feels like the most personal movie Josh Safdie has made. A madcap ode to strivers. A great New York movie. A good dog movie. Chalamet born for this. — Jake Coyle (@jakecoyleAP) October 7, 2025

Josh Safdie reapplying his UNCUT GEMS greatest hits via MARTY SUPREME but on a larger scale in a portrait of purpose post WWII. Timothée channels that CATCH ME IF YOU CAN DiCaprio and Howard Ratner and makes for a hilarious comic performance. Fun and stressful time all around. pic.twitter.com/bmJefwsxdt — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) October 7, 2025

A24's Marty Supreme is the secret screening at the NYFF. Josh Safdie going solo delivers a wild rush of nonstop adrenaline much like Uncut Gems; Timothée Chalamet's no-holds-barred performance could be his Wolf of Wall Street. He'll be nominated for sure. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) October 7, 2025

MARTY SUPREME: yeah Josh took all that wild Safdie energy with him. To call this a sports movie isn’t enough, this is a manic, madcap odyssey that is as exhilarating as it’s exhausting. Timothee’s star power is so bright & undeniable that it’s basically a supernova. LOVED it pic.twitter.com/Nis0tWcySr — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) October 7, 2025

Marty Supreme aka One Paddle After Another: cannot believe we got two American movies this good back to back — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 7, 2025

Marty Supreme is a pure delight. Josh Safdie takes us on a chaotic, sprawling globetrot to break down the swaggering hubris of a ping-pong prodigy who can’t being insufferable. It’s remarkable how well this works. Any doubts that Timothée Chalamet is a movie superstar are dead. pic.twitter.com/o7zC1tllGP — Brandon Lewis @ NYFF63 (@blewis1103) October 7, 2025

Marty Supreme: Catch Me If You Can meets Good Time meets Risky Business? Absolutely ripped. Timmy pays off his SAG speech immediately. — Christopher Rosen (@chrisjrosen) October 7, 2025

How is that Timothée Chalamet just keeps wowing me more and more with every performance? He is absolutely electrifying in #MartySupreme.



Yet again, you can feel him giving every ounce of himself and then some – a quality this role demands. Chalamet’s Marty is a guy with a… pic.twitter.com/POXymKWKC3 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) October 7, 2025

MARTY SUPREME is a sprawling and electrifying sports epic bursting with vitality from the first frame to the last. Josh Safdie delivers a masterful slice of organized chaos on a larger scale he’s ever worked with before, propelling us through Marty’s relentless quest to prove to… pic.twitter.com/Ll3zrJnqEB — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 7, 2025

MARTY SUPREME is Safdie’s best film yet. A kinetic odyssey that plays like a deranged cross between CATCH ME IF YOU CAN & UNCUT GEMS. Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of a lifetime in this unforgettable, awe-inspiring cinematic tour-de-force that fires on all cylinders pic.twitter.com/ZGrfWGNYpo — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) October 7, 2025

All Standing Ovations for MARTY SUPREME. Brought the house down tonight at #NYFF63. Haven’t heard applause like this all festival yet till tonight. pic.twitter.com/XefBoSGTOc — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) October 7, 2025

MARTY SUPREME: Major, exhilarating filmmaking from Josh Safdie. Timothée Chalamet’s career-best performance—he was born to play this guy—with a tremendous Odessa A’Zion leading a superb supporting cast. It’s a wow. — David Canfield (@davidcanfield97) October 7, 2025

‘Marty Supreme’ is ‘Uncut Gems’ meets ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ meets ‘Jerry Maguire,’ carried by Timothée Chalamet’s best performance yet. I loved it so much. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) October 7, 2025

“Marty Supreme” — which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’Zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher and Sandra Bernhard — hits theaters on Christmas Day.