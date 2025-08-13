Timothée Chalamet Falls in Love With Gwyneth Paltrow and Ping-Pong in First ‘Marty Supreme’ Trailer

A24’s “Marty Supreme” is ready to leave its mark.

The 1950s-set drama, starring Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a ping-pong phenom partially based on real-life personality Marty Reisman, will be released on Christmas Day. But you can get your first taste of the Josh Safdie-directed film via the brand-new trailer, scored to Alphaville’s 1984 single “Forever Young.” Watch it below.

Play video

The studio is describing the movie as “an original work,” with Chalamet playing “a young man with a dream no one respects, who goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.” The absolutely bonkers supporting cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler Okonma aka Tyler, the Creator, magician Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary from “Shark Tank,” filmmaker Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher as Marty’s mom.

Safdie wrote the screenplay with longtime collaborator Ronald Bronstein, with legendary cinematographer Darius Khondji re-teaming with Safdie after “Uncut Gems.” Another key collaborator, electronic musician Daniel Lopatin, will be providing the score. “Marty Supreme” was produced by Safdie, Bronstein, Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas and Chalamet. Bronstein also edited the movie.

With a rumored budget of $70 million, “Marty Supreme” is one of the most expensive movies A24 has produced. But, per the trailer, it’s all on the screen.

This marks the first solo film from Safdie since his first film, 2008’s “The Pleasure of Being Robbed.” Since then he has collaborated with his brother Benny Safdie, who, by pure coincidence, also has an A24 sports movie coming out this year – “The Smashing Machine,” with Dwayne Johnson (as MMA fighter Mark Kerr) and Emily Blunt, which will play in competition at the Venice International Film Festival before opening on Oct. 3.

“Marty Supreme” ping-pongs into theaters on Dec. 25.