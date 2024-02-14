There usually isn’t much time for romance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — we’d kind of like to forget the Black Widow and Hulk thing — but if you want romance featuring Marvel stars, you’re in business.

For your Valentine’s Day viewing, we’ve rounded up movies starring Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and more that are big on swoony kisses, singing “Makin’ Whoopee,” and, in some cases, iconic dance scenes.

Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei in “Only You”

CREDIT: TriStar/Getty Images

In this ’90s romcom, Marisa Tomei (Aunt May to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker) plays a woman named Faith who is convinced she’s destined to marry a man named “Damon Bradley,” even though she doesn’t know anyone with that name. On an impulse, she flies to Venice, where she meets charming Peter Wright (Iron Man himself, Robert Downey, Jr.). He doesn’t have the right name, but he might be Mr. Right (ahem) for her. An underrated film by late “Moonstruck” director Norman Jewison.

Mark Ruffalo in “13 Going on 30”

CREDIT: Sony Pictures

Get yourself a man who will do the “Thriller” dance with you and you’ll be set for life. Ruffalo (aka Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk) stars with Jennifer Garner in this fan favorite. And it’s got bonus MCU stars Judy Greer (“Ant-Man”), Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”), and Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue in “Black Panther”).

Chris Evans in “Gifted”

CREDIT: Fox Searchlight

The major focus of this movie is on Mary (Mckenna Grace), a young math prodigy and whether she should live with her cool, caring uncle (Chris Evans) or her ambitious aunt, who wants to push her to her full potential. But we can’t overlook the funny on-and-off romance that blooms between Mary’s dedicated teacher (Jenny Slate) and Evans’ character. The onscreen couple dated in real life as well. You might also check out Evans in “What’s Your Number?” and “Before We Go.”

Paul Rudd in “Clueless”

CREDIT: Paramount

After looking for love in the wrong places, Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a chic teen who’s really into Calvin Klein, realizes that her annoying, Nietzsche-reading stepbrother Josh (played by the future Ant-Man) is actually the man of her dreams.

Tessa Thompson in “Sylvie’s Love”

CREDIT: Amazon Studios

The actress, whose badass MCU character Valkyrie was first introduced in “Thor: Ragnarok,” plays the title character, who falls for saxophone player Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) in 1950s New York. Although their lives take separate paths, she’s never forgotten him.

Angela Bassett in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”

CREDIT: 20th Century Fox

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Oscar nominee played a 40-something woman who unexpectedly finds love with a Jamaican man half her age (Taye Diggs) while on vacation in this ’90s classic.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeff Bridges in “The Fabulous Baker Boys”

CREDIT: 20th Century Fox

Long before they were a) trapped in the Quantum Realm and b) trying to kill Iron Man, Michelle Pfeiffer played a sexy torch singer who romances Jeff Bridges’ handsome piano player in this 1989 drama. If you haven’t seen Pfeiffer sprawled on top of his piano while she sings, “Making Whoopee,” the movie is currently streaming on Starz.

Michael Douglas and Annette Bening in “The American President”

CREDIT: Sony Pictures

Hank Pym (who preceded Rudd’s Scott Lang as Ant-Man) plays President Andrew Shepherd, a widower who is smitten with Annette Bening’s lobbyist, Sydney Ellen Wade. Their dance at a formal event is peak romance, but Shepherd’s political rivals want to see this relationship go down in flames. Bening became part of the MCU in “Captain Marvel,” in which she played Mar-Vell, aka Dr. Wendy Lawson.

Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

CREDIT: A24

Amidst all the chaos, confusion and world-hopping of this Best Picture winner is the relationship between Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), which is teetering on the edge of collapse. In the dreamiest of the alternate universes they land in, she’s a famous movie star and he’s her elegant, tuxedoed ex. It’s a stylistic nod to Wong Kar-wai’s “In the Mood for Love,” which starred Tony Leung … who also played Simu Liu’s father in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Yeoh costarred as Ying Nan in the 2021 movie, while Quan joined “Loki” Season 2 as Ouroboros in Season 2.

If you want epic, tragic romance, you can’t go wrong with Yeoh and Chow Yun-Fat in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

Cate Blanchett in “Carol”

CREDIT: The Weinstein Company

Blanchett, who played Thor and Loki’s villainous half-sister in “Thor: Ragnarok,” is the elegant Carol Aird in Todd Haynes’ gorgeous Oscar-nominated period film. Rooney Mara’s department store clerk catches her eye and the two begin what was, at the time, a forbidden romance. Both Blanchett and Mara were nominated for their performances.