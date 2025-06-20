Kevin Smith to Write New Daredevil/Green Arrow Story for Marvel and DC Comics Crossover

Marvel and DC are weeks away from battling at the summer box office but later this summer they’ll join forces for a new Marvel Comics-DC Comics crossovers, including a Daredevil/Green Arrow story written by Kevin Smith.

Last month, Marvel and DC announced that the companies would join forces this September in a set of one-shot comic book crossovers. Each studio will release a single issue: Marvel’s Deadpool/Batman #1 by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo, and DC’s Batman/Deadpool #1 by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora. This marks the first time the Big 2 comics publishers officially crossed over since 2004’s Avengers/JLA finale.

Marvel’s Deadpool/Batman #1 one-shot will feature a number of backup stories seeing other heroes cross paths. Daredevil and Green Lantern will be helmed by Kevin Smith and artist Adam Kubert. Smith famously wrote runs on both characters in the late 90s and early 2000s, scribing Daredevil’s Guardian Devil storyline and famously introducing the villain Onomatopoeia to the DC Universe. This marks Smith’s first time writing for the Big 2 since 2019. Iconic Daredevil and Ultimate Spider-Man artist Marco Checchetto illustrated a variant cover for the story.

Daredevil and Green Arrow (Marvel Comics)

The announced crossovers feature some of the greatest talent working at DC and Marvel today. Capullo illustrated the iconic Batman series during The New 52, which famously introduced the Court of Owls to the DC universe. Mora, who worked with Mark Waid on Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, is one of the most highly regarded artists at DC today. Morrison famously penned stories like Batman and Son and Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth.

While the May announcement only revealed the team-up (and, likely, fight) between the Caped Crusader and the Merc with the Mouth, we now know a bit more about some other crossovers on the way — at least, on the Marvel side of things.

The issue also includes Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson. This comes hot on the heels of Zdarsky’s appointment to Marvel’s Captain America flagship title, which will begin July 2 with Captain America #1. Kelly Thompson, who created Jeff the Land Shark, will re-team with It’s Jeff! co-collaborator Gurihiru for Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto. A variant cover by Gurihiru teases the story, which will likely be in the silent, humorous style of the Eisner-winning Infinity Comic It’s Jeff!

Krypto and Jeff the Land Shark (Marvel Comics)

It is currently unclear what backups will be included in the DC half of the crossover, but major characters like Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Harley Quinn, The Hulk, Wolverine, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four are still on the board.

Deadpool/Batman #1 will release Sept. 17.