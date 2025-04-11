Marvel and Toho International Team for ‘Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe’ Miniseries | Exclusive

Godzilla cannot be stopped, even by the superheroes from the Marvel Universe.

Toho International and Marvel have teamed for an upcoming, five-issue miniseries called “Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe,” which pits the King of the Monsters against the House of Ideas. The series will launch on July 16 and will be written by Gerry Duggan, with art by Javier Garrón.

The first issue is described thusly:

“A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop its cataclysmic rampage! But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth’s heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earth’s most devious villains! But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth’s survival.”

Sounds pretty exciting right?

“Godzilla has always been a relentless force of nature, and battling the icons of the Marvel Universe is the perfect way to celebrate 70 years of the King of Monsters,” said Kristin Parcell, General Manager of Toho International, in an official statement. “Our continued collaboration with Marvel, bringing Godzilla into the vast Marvel Universe, guarantees an unmatched, electrifying experience for fans of both legendary franchises.”

“It is—excuse the pun—a monstrous opportunity to team up again with Gerry, not only one of the best writers in comics but the only person who could do justice to this story with his bold, wild, extremely funny and epic scripting,” Garrón said in an official statement. “Letting none other than the King of the Monsters loose in the Marvel Universe means a lot to me and it’s all a creator could ask for in a comic. The sheer scale! The cast – everybody! The destruction – everything! It’s a no-holds-barred conflict, and I’m having the time of my life wreaking havoc with Gerry and the rest of the team.”

“In our previous one shots, fans have seen some wild and unexpected moments but I promise you that Gerry will have everyone stunned, shocked and craving more with this series,” editor Mark Paniccia added. “It’s jam-packed with explosive beats that will surprise and thrill both Godzilla and Marvel fans!”