DC Studios’ ‘Clayface’ Movie Finds Its Lead in Tom Rhys Harries

Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries is set to star in the title role of “Clayface” for DC Studios, TheWrap has learned.

James Watkins, who directed last year’s remake of the Danish thriller “Speak No Evil” for Universal, is set to direct. Screenwriter Hossein Amini, best known for scripting 2011’s “Drive,” wrote the most recent draft of “Clayface.” Mike Flanagan wrote the previous draft of the script.

The film will be produced by Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris, with production commencing this fall.

Known as one of Batman’s most unique villains in his rogues gallery, Clayface was originally introduced in the vintage DC Comics as Basil Karlo, a horror movie actor who went mad. He later gained the ability to shape-shift and transform his body into any form by turning himself into living clay. According to an insider, the Matt Hagen version of the character will appear in the film.

The character recently made an appearance last summer on the Reeves-exec produced “Batman: The Caped Crusader” and will make an appearance in an upcoming multi-episode arc on Max’s “Creature Commandos” cartoon.

Clayface was also a staple on the hit “Batman: The Animated Series” from the ’90s. The character was rumored to be part of Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman: Part 2,” but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn shot that down on social media.

Rhys Harries most recently starred in last year’s “The Return” alongside Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. Other credits include 2023’s “Kandahar” and 2019’s “The Gentlemen.” He is repped by UTA and the Curtis Brown Group in the U.K.

DC Studios will release “Clayface” on Sept. 11, 2026.