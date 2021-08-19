Marvel’s Final ‘Eternals’ Trailer Reveals Why They Didn’t Help the Avengers (Video)

Ever since the announcement of Marvel’s “Eternals” there’s been one big question surrounding them; why didn’t they intervene when Thanos snapped half the universe out of existence? Now, the newest trailer for the upcoming MCU film has given us an answer.

Apparently, it’s a question that one of the Eternals had himself. Ikaris (Richard Madden) even asks Sersi (Gemma Chan) outright: “Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos? Or any war? Or all the other terrible things throughout history?”

So evidently, even though they’ve been around for thousands of years, this crew hasn’t been of much help to anyone. But there is a reason. According to Sersi, she and her comrades were explicitly instructed not to interfere in any human struggles unless “Deviants” were involved. In fact, the Eternals haven’t all been together for centuries.

Note: Deviants are definitely different than the Variants we met in “Loki.” Deviants are straight up monsters and, thanks to the population surge when the Avengers brought back everyone Thanos snapped out of existence, there appears to be a swarm of them flooding Earth as part of something called “The Emergence.”

This seemingly has the potential to be a world-ending event, but the good news is, the Eternals can help out this time. And they have some pretty insane abilities.

Alongside Madden’s Ikaris and Chan’s Sersi, the Eternals are rounded out by Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Angelina Jolie as Thena and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Marvel’s “Eternals” is directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, and will premiere on November 5. You can watch the full trailer above.