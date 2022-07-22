A real-life Infinity gauntlet? Dare we say, it’s inevitable.

Marvel unveiled the rare collector’s item — worth a whopping $25 million — during the studio’s San Diego Comic-Con showcase on Friday. Currently on display at Marvel’s booth, the collaboration with East Continental Gems features actual precious stones that serve as stand-ins for Thanos’ favorite world-destroying galactic elements.

Each stone’s gem matches the color in the Infinity Saga films: the Time Stone is an emerald (from Colombia), the Space Stone is a sapphire (from Madagascar), the Reality Stone is a ruby (from Mozambique), the Power Stone is an amethyst, the Soul Stone is spessartite and the Mind Stone is a yellow diamond. Together, the six stones are more than 150 carats.

Emmy-nominated “Shark Tank” investor and FUBU founder Daymond John made the announcement. Los Angeles-based designer Darren Romanelli, also known as DRx, is the creative director behind the gems’ appearance, and Gentle Giant Ltd. created the Infinity Gauntlet in which the gems are displayed.

“Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel, since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways,” Paul Gitter, senior vice president of Marvel Consumer Products, said in his explanation for the eye-popping collab.

(Please do not attempt any human sacrifices in efforts to conjure the gauntlet.)