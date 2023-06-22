The Disney+ series “Secret Invasion” has come under fire for its opening sequence, which uses entirely AI-generated art at a time when fear over artificial intelligence is on the rise.

Filled with morphing green imagery, the introductory sequence was designed by Method Studios and is meant to tie into the mysterious themes of the show. The series heavily features the Skrulls, a race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters whose talent for blending in means that anyone may be a threat.

“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? ‘Who did this? Who is this?’” director and executive producer Ali Selim told Polygon about the decision to use AI. Selim also described the choice as feeling “explorative and inevitable, and exciting, and different.”

Some viewers have disagreed. One Twitter user called the use of AI “wack,” adding “Do better Marvel.” Another user labeled the choice as “horrifying” and “disgusting.” Still another user said they would be boycotting the series over the decision, calling the use of AI “a slap in the face.”

I really loved the first episode of secret invasion but them using AI “art” for their intro is just wack



Do better Marvel pic.twitter.com/BCjOWA3xNt — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 21, 2023

Secret Invasion being the first Marvel project to use A.I. to create it’s content is horrifying.



This feels like just the beginning of A.I. overtaking the jobs of passionate artists. It’s disgusting & the ultimate turnoff. pic.twitter.com/kILTFjFjDx — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 21, 2023

So Marvel really used AI to make the intro for #SecretInvasion… it’s actually over. pic.twitter.com/pWUNOZWTqd — Brian Long (@BrianLongFilms) June 21, 2023

Method Studios has worked with Marvel in the past. The visual effects company has worked on Disney+ shows such as “Loki,” “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel.” It’s also worked on “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Eternals” and “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Though the series only uses AI during its opening credits, it’s doing so during a time when panic around algorithm-generated art is at an all-time high, especially in Hollywood. Protections over AI taking jobs or modifying scripts has been a central point of the ongoing WGA strike. Artificial intelligence has also completely disrupted the art world. The Directors Guild of America’s new labor contract also includes specific protections regarding AI, and SAG-AFTRA has highlighted artificial intelligence among its top concerns along with streaming residuals and regulations on self-taped auditions.