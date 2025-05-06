Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer and Talon Warburton Board Disney Jr.’s ‘Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends’ | Exclusive

Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer and Talon Warburton have joined the voice cast of Disney Jr.’s “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends,” TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Hale, Bayer and Warburton have been cast as the lead villains in the upcoming animated Iron Man series, which follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), and is set to premiere this summer.

Hale (“Veep,” “Toy Story 4”) will voice the comically nefarious android Ultron, while Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) voices the mischievous Swarm and Warburton (“Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate”) voices Absorbing Man.

Ultron, Swarm and Absorbing Man in “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends” (Disney)

The trio joins previously announced stars Mason Blomberg, Kapri Ladd and Aidyn Ahn, who play Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho, respectively.

“It’s really fun playing a villain because it gives me permission to yell at people and get paid for it,” Hale said in a statement. “Yes, please.”

“It’s an honor to be part of the Marvel Universe and have the opportunity to voice Swarm. Often, I get typecast as a nice person, so it was really fun to get to play a villain,” Bayer said.

“I’ve been a huge Marvel fan since I was a kid, so being part of this series and getting to share this with my own son fills me with so much gratitude,” Warburton said. “Now I just have to figure out how to explain to him that his daddy is a bad guy!”

Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer, Talon Warburton (Disney/Vince Bucci)

Hale is best known for starring in “Veep” and “Arrested Development,” and has voiced roles in “Inside Out 2,” “Harley Quinn,” “Rugrats” and “The Chicken Squad.” Beyond “SNL,” Bayer can be seen in “Trainwreck,” “I Love That For You” and “Will & Grace.” Warburton has credits in “Megamind Rules!” and “Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate.”

Produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons, the Disney Branded Television show is executive produced by Sean Coyle and Harrison Wilcox, while James Eason-Garcia serves as a co-executive producer and story editor.

Alex Cichon is supervising producer for “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends,” while Ashley Rideout serves as a producer and Michael Dowding serves as a supervising director.