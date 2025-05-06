Amazon MGM Snags Jason Statham Sequel ‘The Beekeeper 2’ for Theatrical Release

“The Beekeeper” will keep humming at Amazon. A sequel to Jason Statham’s 2024 actioner has landed at Amazon MGM Studios in a worldwide distribution deal that will see “The Beekeeper 2” released in theaters.

Miramax is producing and financing the film. Timo Tjahjanto is set to direct the film from a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer, taking over from David Ayer who directed the first film. “The Beekeeper 2” is expected to start production in the fall.

Plot details are under wraps but in the first film, Statham played a retired assassin working as a beekeeper who set out for revenge after an elderly woman was the target of a phishing scam.

Producers on “The Beekeeper 2” include Jason Statham via his Punch Palace Productions banner, Chris Long via Long Shot Productions, and Kurt Wimmer.

The project marks another collaboration between Statham and Amazon after the two worked together on “A Working Man,” which grossed over $160 million at the worldwide box office.

The film also continues Amazon MGM’s niche of action films — the studio has a “Road House” sequel in the works with Jake Gyllenhaal and is also working on a “Jack Ryan” movie starring John Krasinski that picks up after the “Jack Ryan” Prime Video show. Prime Video is also, of course, the home of the hit action series “Reacher.”

Amazon MGM unveiled a robust slate of films at CinemaCon in March, most of which are planned for theatrical release as the studio aims to release 14 films in theaters in 2026.

Timo Tjahjanto is represented by WME, 360 Management, and attorney Marios Rush. Jason Statham and Chris Long are represented by attorney Patrick Knapp.