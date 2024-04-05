“Mary & George” plunges viewers into the scandal-ridden Court of England, and introduces one scheming mother and son who can’t wait to get their hands on it.

Inspired by a scandalous true story, Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine star as Mary and George in the new Starz drama, a power-hungry mother and son who plot to creep up royal ranks by seducing King James I (Tony Curran).

The new drama series, which premieres April 5, follows George’s evolution from a naive romantic to an unapologetic mischief-maker as he sets his sights on becoming the king’s lover.

Find out how to watch the scandalous drama and get all the details on the “Mary & George” episode release schedule below.

When does “Mary & George” premiere?”

The new drama premieres on Friday, April 5 on Starz.

What time are new episodes streaming on Starz?

New episodes will drop at midnight on Fridays on the Starz app.

If you’re watching on the linear Starz channel, new episodes will premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT in Canada.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Mary & George” premiered its first episode on April 5, with the rest of its seven-episode season debuting weekly on Fridays. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1: “The Second Son” – Friday, April 5

– Friday, April 5 Episode 2: “The Hunt” – Friday, April 12

– Friday, April 12 Episode 3: “Not So Much By Love As By Awe” – Friday, April 19

– Friday, April 19 Episode 4: “The Wolf & The Lamb” – Friday, April 26

– Friday, April 26 Episode 5: “The Golden City” – Friday, May 3

– Friday, May 3 Episode 6: “The Queen is Dead” – Friday, May 10

– Friday, May 10 Episode 7: “War” – Friday, May 17

Who is in the “Mary & George” cast?

Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore star in the period drama opposite Tony Curran. Additional cast members include Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, Mark O’Halloran, Laurie Davidson, Samuel Blenkin, Jacob McCarthy, Tom Victor, Alice Grant, Amelia Gething, Mirren Mack, Rina Mahoney and Simon Russell Beale.

Watch the trailer: