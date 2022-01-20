Mary Parent, the producer of “Dune” with Legendary Entertainment, will receive this year’s David. O Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America.

Parent, who is the vice chairman of worldwide production at Legendary Entertainment, overseeing all aspects of film, will accept the honor at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Past recipients of the prize have included Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Gale Anne Hurd, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, Kevin Feige, as well as Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B.

“Mary has been at the forefront of bold, breakthrough studio projects for decades, and we both felt that the time has come to shine a light on Mary’s trailblazing career as a producer,” PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a joint statement. “Her vision for a strong global theatrical market and a future of films filled with grand visuals and imaginative stories creates an optimistic and exciting picture of what’s next, and we’re thrilled to honor her and her many achievements this year at the PGA Awards.”

“I am very humbled to be recognized alongside so many legendary producers who have received this honor before me right down to the award’s namesake, David O. Selznick. The films they have produced not only impacted cinematic history but also global culture in ways only true storytelling can achieve. As the PGA continues to further and protect the craft of producing, I am thankful for its existence as well as all the many talented and creative individuals I have been so fortunate to work with. Without my trusted team of colleagues, success would not be possible,” Parent said in a statement.

Parent’s movies have amassed over $20 billion at the global box office, including two big hits from this year in “Dune” and “Godzilla Vs. Kong.” She’s also been a producer on “Enola Holmes,” “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” and “Carne y Arena,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s VR film that won a Special Achievement Oscar.

Before joining Legendary, Parent was founder and CEO of Disruption Entertainment, where she produced a prolific slate of films including Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah,” “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” “Kong: Skull Island” and “The Revenant,” for which Parent received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, a PGA Awards nomination for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, and a BAFTA win for Best Film. Prior to that, she served as vice chairman of worldwide production at Universal Pictures, and chairman of MGM.

Parent also co-founded the production company Stuber/Parent. Parent began her career as an agent trainee at ICM before joining New Line Cinema as a creative executive.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Chris Thomes, vice president, creative services for Disney Television Studios, and Melvin Mar, executive producer, The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is director. The PGA Awards team also includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, marketing consultant Julie Giles (greenHAT digital) for social, and the PGA’s PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs for PR.

Sponsors of the 2022 Producers Guild Awards include: Cadillac, Official Automotive Partner; Delta Air Lines, Official Airline Partner; GreenSlate; and Glenfiddich Scotch.