‘Masked Singer’ Season 6: Meet Baby, Show’s First Human Character and Biggest Costume Ever (Exclusive Photo)

“The Masked Singer” is going into uncharted territory in Season 6 with the addition of its first-ever human character and the show’s biggest costume ever, which TheWrap has the exclusive pleasure of revealing to you now.

Kids, meet Baby, who you can see in all their glory in the first-look photo, courtesy of Fox, at the bottom of this post.

OK, once you’ve had a moment to collect yourself after facing that terrifying one-toothed, bonnet-wearing nightmare of a “Masked Singer” competitor, we can tell you more about the mysterious celebrity who decided they would be cool competing inside a giant baby costume.

For starters, Fox told TheWrap that Baby is one of Season 6’s “Wildcard” costumes, meaning it won’t be known when this humongous infant will be popping into the game.

“The Masked Singer” Season 6 will boast a lineup of 16 contestants, with the already announced costumes being Baby, Dalmatian, Cupcake, Hamster, Mallard, Queen of Hearts, Bull, Beach Ball and Banana Split. Some of those competitors, like Baby, will be Wildcards, while the others will be parts of the initial Groups A and B lineups.

Season 6 will mark the first time in the history of “The Masked Singer” where Group A and Group B will compete in their own groups all season, up until the winner of each goes head to head in the finale. But before one person wins the Golden Mask Trophy, the semifinal episodes will see the two finalists from each group duet with some “celebrity superstars,” including judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

Also new this season is the Take It Off Buzzer, which allows judges Thicke, Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong a chance at guessing the identity of contestants in Groups A and B mid-show. If they are correct, that contestant is eliminated right then and there, and the judge gets two points toward winning the Golden Ear Trophy. But if they are wrong, that judge loses two points. Here are the details for the new button, which can only be used once per group this season, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

“The Masked Singer” Season 6 debuts with a two-night premiere event beginning on Sept. 22 at 8/7c.

See the first look at Baby below.