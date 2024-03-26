Ken Jeong is back to his insane guesses on “The Masked Singer” this week, and this time, his fellow panelists have to beg him not to say it.

The episode this week is “TV Theme Night,” and to kick things off, Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Rita Ora will open the show with a performance of the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song. Following that, the actual contestants will pay tribute to theme songs including “Scooby-Doo,” “The Hills” and “Good Times.”

After Clock’s performance, McCarthy Wahlberg is pretty sure the singer is a television and dancing legend: Debbie Allen. The rest of the panel supports the guess — but they certainly don’t appreciate Jeong’s, as seen in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek in the video above.

“You know, last time I guessed Diana Ross, but right now, based on the TV show, ‘Good Times,’ maybe someone who played Penny on ‘Good Times,’” Jeong starts.

The lead-in prompts laughter from Thicke, but groans from everyone else, as host Nick Cannon begs him not to say it. Of course, he still says it.

“The Clock is Janet Jackson and I’ll tell you why,” Jeong says as his fellow panelists simply walk away from the table. “OK, you know what? I don’t like this energy.”

But, as the booing continues from the audience, Jeong changes his tune.

“You know what? With all this nasty energy, I guess I’ll go back to Diana Ross, sorry! I’ll go back to Diana Ross.”

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode in the video above.

As a reminder, the Season 11 contestants of “The Masked Singer” boast a combined 22 Grammy nominations, 11 platinum albums, 33 Teen Choice nominations, 108 million records sold, 326 film appearances and 1.7 billion Spotify streams.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.