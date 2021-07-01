Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Whip Up Another Wednesday Win for Fox

Cooking competitions give network No. 1 in demo, but third in total viewers
Fox won another Wednesday in TV ratings thanks to fresh episodes of cooking competitions “MasterChef” and “Crime Scene Kitchen.” But it once again lost the title of top broadcast network in terms of total viewers, settling for third-place in that race.
Fox was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 2.233 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8, “MasterChef” scored a 0.6 and 2.7 million viewers. “Crime Scene Kitchen” at 9 earned a 0.4 and 1.8 million viewers.
Jennifer Maas
• TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson