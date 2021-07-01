Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Whip Up Another Wednesday Win for Fox

Cooking competitions give network No. 1 in demo, but third in total viewers

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 2.233 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8, “MasterChef” scored a 0.6 and 2.7 million viewers. “Crime Scene Kitchen” at 9 earned a 0.4 and 1.8 million viewers.

Fox won another Wednesday in TV ratings thanks to fresh episodes of cooking competitions “MasterChef” and “Crime Scene Kitchen.” But it once again lost the title of top broadcast network in terms of total viewers, settling for third-place in that race.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.4 and first in viewers with 2.9 million. At 8, “Press Your Luck” had a 0.4 and 3 million viewers. “$100,000 Pyramid” at 9 received a 0.4 and 3.4 million viewers. At 10, “Card Sharks” got a 0.3 and 2.2 million viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3. NBC was second in total viewers with 2.246 and CBS was fourth in total viewers with 2.230.

For both NBC and CBS, primetime was stacked with repeats.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 620,000. At 8, “Kung Fu” managed a 0.1 and 826,000 viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” settled for a 0.1 and 413,000 viewers.