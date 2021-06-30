Fox’s ‘UFOs: The Pentagon Proof’ Special Doesn’t Land Out-of-This-World Ratings

Peyton Manning’s “Capital One College Bowl” dips in Week 2

The special drew a 0.4 rating among adults in the key 18-49 demographic, which isn’t a crash landing, but isn’t an out-of-this-world launch either for a broadcast that was up against repeats on both CBS and ABC.

Fox’s TMZ-produced special “UFOs: The Pentagon Proof” didn’t put up stellar ratings Tuesday, according to initial Nielsen data.

Still, the event, which aired from 8-9 on Fox, tied with Week 2 of Peyton Manning’s “Capital One College Bowl” for the second highest-rated show of the rerun-packed summer night, both in a distant No. 2 to NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” which scored a 0.9.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 range and in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “America’s Got Talent” scored that aforementioned 0.9 and 6.8 million viewers. At 10, Week 2 of Manning’s “Capital One College Bowl” had a 0.4 and 2.5 million, down a bit from the show’s premiere last Tuesday.

CBS, Fox and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.3. CBS was second in viewers with 3.3 million, ABC was third with 1.7 million and Fox was fourth with 1.4 million.

For CBS, all of primetime was filled with “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” reruns.

For Fox, “TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof” at 8 received a 0.4 and 1.7 million viewers. At 9, “Mental Samurai” had a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.

For ABC, the lineup was all comedy encores and a game show repeat.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 607,000. At 8, “The Flash” settled for a 0.2 and 794,000 viewers. A rerun of “Superman & Lois” followed.

We do not have initial Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

Last night’s “America’s Got Talent” featured Léa Kyle, a quick-change artist who charmed Heidi Klum so much the “AGT” judge gave the 25-year-old contestant her Golden Buzzer for her speedy fashion performance. You can watch the clip in full here.