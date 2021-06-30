TMZ INVESTIGATES: UFOs: THE PENTAGON PROOF Backplate © FOX 2021

Fox

Fox’s ‘UFOs: The Pentagon Proof’ Special Doesn’t Land Out-of-This-World Ratings

by | June 30, 2021 @ 9:02 AM

Peyton Manning’s “Capital One College Bowl” dips in Week 2

Fox’s TMZ-produced special “UFOs: The Pentagon Proof” didn’t put up stellar ratings Tuesday, according to initial Nielsen data.

The special drew a 0.4 rating among adults in the key 18-49 demographic, which isn’t a crash landing, but isn’t an out-of-this-world launch either for a broadcast that was up against repeats on both CBS and ABC.

Become a member to read more.

Jennifer Maas

• TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How Facebook’s Antitrust Victory Sets Up a New Battle Between Silicon Valley and Washington | Analysis
HBO Max shows

HBO Max or HBO? The 3 Things That Determine Where New Shows Debut
The Bachelorette

Ratings: CBS Wins Monday in Viewers With All Reruns as ‘Bachelorette’ Tops Demo
jeopardy guest host ratings

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Savannah Guthrie (Photos)
reservation dogs indigenous sundance

‘Indigenizing’ Hollywood: How the Sundance Native Lab Is Flipping an Outdated Script
Batwoman

Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Sheds 45,000 Viewers From Last Week With Season 2 Finale
F9 Black Widow

‘F9’ on Track to Top Last ‘Fast’ Film at the Box Office – But Soon Faces a Marvel-Size Obstacle
summer tv winners

Here’s the Wild No. 1 New Show of Summer 2021 (So Far)
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren

Ratings: ABC’s ‘When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren’ Debut Wins 8 PM

How ‘Bosch’ Paved the Way for Jack Reacher, Kay Scarpetta and Other Book-to-Streaming Crime Solvers
DON'T USE AGAINbrian roberts comcast roku

Why Buying Roku Does (and Doesn’t) Make Sense for Comcast