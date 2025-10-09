‘MasterChef’ Lands 2-Season Renewal at Fox After Strong Summer Viewership

Fox is saying “Yes, chef” to more Gordon Ramsay. The network renewed “MasterChef” for Seasons 16 and 17 on Thursday.

Ramsay, the award-winning chef and Fox darling, will return as a host, judge and executive producer for these two upcoming seasons. Restaurateur Joe Bastianich, as well as chef and entrepreneur Tiffany Derry, will also judge. The winner of the season will walk away with $250,000, the MasterChef trophy and the title of America’s next MasterChef.

“‘MasterChef’ remains a standout series for Fox, drawing its dedicated fanbase back season after season to witness amateur cooks transform into culinary masters,” Yasmin Rawji, executive vice president of unscripted for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry provide culinary expertise, mentorship and heart and we can’t wait to see what they, as well as our partners at Endemol Shine North America, have in store for Seasons 16 and 17 of ‘MasterChef.’”

Michael Heyerman, the senior vice president of unscripted original series for Endemol Shine North America, as well as an executive producer for the series, called the two-season pickup a “testament to the unstoppable momentum” of the series.

“A massive thank you to Fox for always opening doors and inspiring new creative ideas to keep the series fun and fresh,” Heyerman said. “We have cooked up two absolutely great themes for the new season that fans are going to love.”

The latest season of the reality competition show was the No. 1 cooking series among viewers aged 18 to 49 years old, a range that’s often considered the most coveted demographic when it comes to advertising on television. It was also Fox’s most-watched summer show of 2025, averaging 3.5 million total multi-platform viewers.