Prepare yourselves, Jane Austen fans, because Gill Hornby’s novel “Miss Austen” is being developed as a four-hour miniseries for television by PBS’ “Masterpiece” and Christine Langan through Bonnie Productions. Andrew Gibb (“Swallows and Amazons,” “Elizabeth is Missing”) is writing the adaptation.

“Miss Austen” is Hornby’s third novel and revolves around the lives and loves of Jane Austen and her sister Cassandra. It delves into why Cassandra burned a treasure trove of letters written by her sister, Jane — an act of destruction that has troubled academics and Austen fans for centuries.

“‘Miss Austen’ is about one of the most important people in Jane Austen’s life, her sister Cassandra,” “Masterpiece” executive producer Susanne Simpson said. “We can’t wait to bring Gill Hornby’s captivating novel to life for our ‘Masterpiece’ audience.”

The miniseries announcement arrives ahead of Hornby’s upcoming Austen-inspired novel “Godmersham Park,” which will be published on June 23.

“Gill’s instincts for these unforgettable characters is flawless,” Langan said. “Her moving, revealing, and often hilarious story of love, loss and sisterhood is captured brilliantly for the screen by Andrea Gibb. I share with Susanne at Masterpiece great excitement for the emotional impact, the warmth and the deep pleasure this show will bring.”

“I’m so thrilled ‘Miss Austen’ has landed with Christine and Masterpiece/PBS – the dream team for the project,” Hornby said. “I can’t wait to see Jane and Cassandra brought back to life.”

“Masterpiece” is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.