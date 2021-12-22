Lana Wachowski’s fourth ”Matrix“ film leads a handful of wide and limited releases competing against both ”No Way Home“ and the COVID surge

Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has given theaters around the world an early Christmas gift with its $600 million global launch last weekend. But now the question is: Can any of the films opening this holiday weekend find a foothold with Spidey both and COVID-19 dominating the headlines?



Leading the group of newcomers is Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix Resurrections,” which reunites Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss and director Lana Wachowski in a meta spin on the 1999 sci-fi classic and its two sequels. Taking a radical visual departure from its predecessors and even questioning its own existence, “Matrix Resurrections” has received generally positive reviews from critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71% at the time of writing.



“Matrix 4,” which opens at 3,550 locations on Wednesday, will be the last Warner Bros. release that debuts simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, nearly one year to the day that “Wonder Woman 1984” began the studio’s day-and-date experiment. As fate would have it, “Matrix” finds itself in a position somewhat similar to “WW84,” with a winter surge of COVID-19 making the streaming option likely more palatable to many intrigued would-be moviegoers.

Of course, this time a good portion of the public is vaccinated, though the HBO Max option may weigh down theatrical grosses as it has for all Warner films this year. Studio projections for “Matrix Resurrections” are at $40 million for the five-day period while independent projections are set at $60 million.



The film faces bigger challenges overseas. The surge from COVID’s Omicron variant is so bad that officials in Denmark and the Netherlands have announced closures of theaters and other businesses at least until mid-January, and officials in Great Britain and Germany have signaled that they may take similar measures. Such closures could not only damage the global launch of “Matrix Resurrections,” but also the overall box office of “No Way Home” as both films had hoped to capitalize on a resurgent holiday moviegoing rush.



Beyond the COVID challenges, there’s still the possibility that aside from “No Way Home,” most moviegoers just aren’t interested in “Matrix” or anything else on offer from Hollywood for Christmas. “No Way Home” added another $37 million in domestic grosses on Monday, and on Tuesday became the first film of the pandemic era to top $300 million in North America. The demand for this Marvel blockbuster won’t dissipate anytime soon, but distributors and theater owners alike are clinging to hope that the love for Spidey will trickle down into a wider love for moviegoing.



“What Sony did with ‘Spider-Man’ is absolutely fantastic and should be taken as good news for everyone in the industry, but Christmas is really the weekend where we will get a better sense of where the box office currently is,” one rival distributor told TheWrap. “During the holiday break, we will have multiple blockbusters, plus an animated family film, a faith-based film and a Paul Thomas Anderson film in the marketplace, and we will see whether people are confident enough in feeling safe at the movies and interested in what’s on offer enough to turn out.”