Matt Bomer to Star Opposite Michelle Monaghan in Netflix Thriller Series ‘Echoes’

Matt Bomer has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming thriller series “Echoes,” the streamer announced Thursday.

He will star opposite “The Path” alum Michelle Monaghan. She plays two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who have secretly swapped lives since they were children. “They share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing,” reads the streamer’s description.

Bomer will play Leni’s husband Jack, “the boy-next-door who grew up to be the husband everybody wishes they had; soulful, a loving father and a valuable member of the community who runs a successful veterinary practice and horse farm on the land that has been in his family for generations.”

“13 Reasons Why” boss Brian Yorkey will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner on the thriller alongside “Runaways” alum Quinton Peeples. Vanessa Gazy is creator, writer and executive producer on the project. Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia also executive produce.

The project was ordered to series last month under Yorkey’s overall deal with Netflix.