Michelle Monaghan to Play Dual Roles in Twin-Swap Thriller Series ‘Echoes’ at Netflix

Michelle Monaghan has been cast in the dual lead role on Netflix’s upcoming thriller series “Echoes,” the streamer said Wednesday.

Described as a mystery thriller, the seven-episode series centers on two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who have secretly swapped lives since they were children. “They share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing,” reads the streamer’s description.

Monaghan will star as both Leni and Gina. Leni is described as “content to stay home, marry her childhood sweetheart, raise her daughter and help run the beautiful horse farm where everyone lives together rooted in their long shared history,” while Gina is the “rebellious sister that turned her back on all that and escaped to Los Angeles where she rose to quick fame writing about a darker undertow that informed her Southern childhood.”

Yorkey will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner alongside “Runaways” alum Quinton Peeples. Vanessa Gazy is creator, writer and executive producer on the project. Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia also executive produce.

Monaghan is currently in production on Nikyatu Jusu’s horror film “Nanny” and recently wrapped Sophia Banks’ “Black Site,” with Jason Clarke and Jai Courtney. On TV, she most recently starred in Netflix’s geo-political thriller, “Messiah” and the Hulu drama series “The Path,” alongside Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy.