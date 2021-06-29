’13 Reasons Why’ Showrunner Sets Twin-Swap Thriller Series ‘Echoes’ at Netflix

“13 Reasons Why” showrunner Brian Yorkey has inked a new overall deal with Netflix and has set up the limited series thriller “Echoes” at the streamer, Netflix announced Tuesday.

The seven-episode series is described as “a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret,” according to Netflix. “Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.”

Yorkey will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner alongside “Runaways” alum Quinton Peeples. Vanessa Gazy is creator, writer and executive producer on the project. Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia also executive produce.

Yorkey, who served as showrunner on all four seasons of Netflix’s teen suicide drama “13 Reasons Why,” previously had an overall deal at Paramount Television, which produced the show.

“I’m so excited to be embarking on Echoes with Quinton, Vanessa, Imogen, and the Netflix team—and I’m eagerly looking forward to what I hope will be many more years of making cool stuff with Netflix,” Yorkey said in a statement. “It’s a privilege and an unmatched thrill to make a television show that reaches around the world on the instant it launches — and an incredible opportunity not only to entertain and surprise, but maybe even say something that matters about the way we live now.”

Added Gazy, “My journey with Echoes started with an Australian initiative led by Executive Producer Imogen Banks to nurture new female voices in television – and now here we are at Netflix! I’m so excited to be bringing the show to a wide and international audience alongside the formidable showrunning duo that is Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples.”

“Brian Yorkey is a gifted storyteller who knows how to weave a mystery that’s emotional, propulsive and rooted in relatable characters and modern life. We’re excited about the mysteries and the human truths that lie at the heart of Echoes, and to work with Brian even more in the coming years,” said Matt Thunell, Netflix’s vice president of original series.