‘Strangers': Netflix’s Dark Comedy Spin on Hitchcock Classic Rounds Out Cast

The Netflix dark comedy “Strangers,” inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock classic “Strangers On a Train,” has added a slew of new actors to its lineup: Austin Abrams (“Dash & Lily,” “Chemical Hearts”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Talia Ryder (“West Side Story,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”), Paris Berelc (“Hubie Halloween,” “Alexa & Katie”), Jonathan Daviss (“Outer Banks”), Maia Reficco (“Next To Normal,” “Evita,” “Kally’s Mashup”) and Ava Capri (“Love, Victor”).

The new cast members join Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah and Sophie Turner, who were previously announced for the film.

“Strangers” is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (“Someone Great”) based on a screenplay she wrote with Celeste Ballard. The film’s premise is in the vein of “Strangers on a Train,” in which two strangers plot to murder someone the other person wants gone.

“Strangers” subverts that idea and stars two teenage girls — one a trendy “it girl” and the other an alternative girl — who team up to go after each other’s bullies.

Robinson will also produce with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

“Strangers” reunites Robinson and Netflix following her feature directorial debut “Someone Great” from 2019, which starred Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow and was produced by Likely Story.

