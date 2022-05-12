Matt Damon made the questionable decision last fall to become the face of Crypto.com.

Along with that came a flashy commercial starring Damon and directed by former Christopher Nolan cinematographer Wally Pfister, in which Damon walks around what appears to be a spaceship, greeted by holographic adventurers, before encouraging crypto investment and reminding viewers that “Fortune favors the brave.”

Well, with crypto currency reaching 16-month lows this week, those who have lost money are coming after one person – Matt Damon.

The ad had already been widely ridiculed – it was even sent up on an episode of “South Park” – and makes very little sense if you watch it again. (Why is he seemingly hovering outside of Mars? Is it to remind people of his movie, “The Martian,” which saw him alone and clinging to life after an expensive space mission fails spectacularly? No parallels to be drawn here!)

But now the ad has returned to life and Matt Damon was even trending on Twitter, so many folks are angry about it.

And while most of it seems to be in jest, considering Damon could have just as easily been the spokesperson for some other crummy product, much of the commentary has been focused on the fact that Damon was likely paid in good old-fashioned American currency, and will thusly not have taken a large financial hit by the crypto downturn.

Below are some of the very best tweets.

just buying one more zoo and then I’ll stop taking my financial advice from Matt Damon — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 12, 2022

If you bought $1000 of a bitcoin ETF when Matt Damon's "Fortune Favors the Brave!" crypto ad premiered on October 28 last year, you would now have $554. pic.twitter.com/qgeVmGYZw7 — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) May 9, 2022

Are they still airing the Matt Damon crypto ad — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 11, 2022

Matt Damon’s crypto shill ad should’ve been called Bourne Yesterday — Damon Agnos (@damonagnos) May 11, 2022

Matt Damon to his crypto investors: pic.twitter.com/mS4XIAS5ud — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) May 12, 2022

Remember that Super Bowl commercial where Matt Damon convinced me that “Fortune Favors the Brave” and I put my life savings in crypto? Yeah, good times. Anyways, not that it matters but, how much can you get for a kidney? 🫤 — John Kim (@johnkim) May 12, 2022

That's what you get for taking investment advice from a TV ad starring Matt Damon. — Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) May 12, 2022

Matt Damon isn't sweating that Super Bowl ad urging you to invest in crypto — after all, Matt got paid in good old fashioned U.S. dollars. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 12, 2022