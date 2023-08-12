Far-right Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz pitched himself in a Newsmax interview as a possible contender for Donald Trump’s Cabinet if Trump gets re-elected as president next year. The job he sees himself in: attorney general.

“I don’t ascribe to the theory that we just have to surrender sending criminal referrals, because somehow [Biden administration Attorney General] Merrick Garland will never prosecute them,” Gaetz said.

The congressman followed by laying out how those prosecutions could come to pass:

“For many of the crimes that we are observing, the statute of limitations is five years. And so we could send criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, we go take the White House back and, you never know, David — there may be an Attorney General Matt Gaetz down the road, or someone of my liking…”

“Ooh, I like that,” Newsmax guest host David Harris Jr. interjected, as Gaetz grinned.

“… who will be there to actually enforce the law and provide the accountability — not just the vision, but the actual accountability,” Gaetz concluded.

As they wrapped up the interview, Harris circled back to the idea of Gaetz as AG.

“I like that, Attorney General Matt Gaetz – are you kidding me? Man,” Harris said, smiling.

“The world is not ready, probably. Certainly, Senate confirmation wouldn’t be,” Gaetz said, an admission that he doesn’t have the support needed in the Democratic Party-controlled Senate. “But, you know, a boy can dream.”

Earlier in the interview, Gaetz attacked the appointment of a special prosecutor in the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

“The game you are watching is not the game that is actually being played,” Gaetz asserted. “The Biden Justice Department would want you to believe that the appointment of someone from inside the Biden Justice Department, in violation of law … is somehow a basis to move the ball forward on investigating the Bidens. The reality is, they are going to use this to try to cloak all of the activities not only of the Bidens, but of the Justice Department itself.”

Gaetz posed a question to fellow Republicans: “Will we continue to acknowledge this claim that the Department of Justice makes that, anything upon which there is an ongoing investigation, we just have to surrender our oversight function?”

“I am concerned that this effort is not intended to really hold people to account. It’s there as part of a cover-up,” Gaetz added.

Gaetz also talked about Republican efforts to impeach President Joe Biden, including noting that he believes impeaching the president is justified.

“Frankly, with a four-seat majority, I don’t know that we have the votes to impeach anyone. And that doesn’t mean that they’re not deserving of it, it just simply is a math equation with where we stand in the House of Representatives right now,” Gaetz said.