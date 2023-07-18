Twitter users had a field day after Congressman Matt Gaetz’s wife Ginger shared a photo to Instagram of them dressed up in pink for the “Barbie” movie on Tuesday.

“This Barbie has a ‘Legal issues’ section on Wikipedia,” tweeted Kat Tenbarge, riffing on the allegations that Gatez was part of a scheme that involved the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

Another Twitter user joked, “Weird, I though Matt Gaetz was prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of anywhere minors are…” In a similar vein, @Potzer604 wrote, “Matt Gaetz went to the Barbie premier[e] hoping to see Skipper [her younger sister].”

“Matt Gaetz saw that Cruella DeVille was attending premieres and thought, ‘I can top being the most unlikable person at a movie,'” tweeted @benjaminJS, referencing Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” premiere where the only “stars” were Disney performers dressed up as classic characters.

Ginger Gaetz, by the way, was not a fan of the Greta Gerwig film. “Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater,” she said, explaining that it “unfortunately, neglects to address any notion or faith or family.” She also lamented that Ryan Gosling’s Ken was not macho enough for her, with a “disappointingly low T.”

Tracey Schulz guessed that the conservative couple wouldn’t enjoy the movie, tweeting, “Matt Gaetz is going to be so surprised when he realizes that ‘Barbie’ is a social satire making fun of people like him.”

The politician was also dubbed a “pink scab” by one wit, although it’s not clear when and where the photo was taken and was likely not at the July 9 Los Angeles premiere.

This Barbie has a “Legal issues” section on Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/izlzU8nu7L — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) July 18, 2023

Weird, I though Matt Gaetz was prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of anywhere minors are… pic.twitter.com/BMflGoNgzM — Kyle “Healthcare pls ” Ewert (@kyleewert) July 18, 2023