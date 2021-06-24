MSNBC’s Brian Williams Mocks Matt Gaetz for Defending Britney Spears But Not His Country (Video)

MSNBC’s Brian Williams shredded Rep. Matt Gaetz Wednesday night after Gaetz insulted Gen. Mark Milley and the United States military, but defended Britney Spears.

“Florida congressman Matt Gaetz — who did not serve in the military but did smirk while Gen. Milley was testifying — also went on to troll the chairman of the Joint Chiefs on Twitter, saying, ‘With generals like this, it’s no wonder we fought considerably more wars than we’ve won,'” Williams explained to his 11 p.m. ET audience, hours after Milley testified before a House Armed Services Committee hearing and said he had no problem reading a variety of authors and theories, including critical race theory, to better understand “white rage” and what happened during the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Williams added that it’s “easy enough to lob a comment like that from the cheap seats.” He then read retired general and combat veteran Mark Hertling retorts to Gaetz, who asked, “You really want to do this?”

“To be fair, Gaetz — the same Matt Gaetz who faces potential sex trafficking charges which he denies — did also tweet today to free Britney Spears, which kinda makes him a freedom fighter,” said Williams sarcastically.

That’s all true: Gaetz is facing potential sex trafficking charges, has denied them and did join the legions of people who tweeted in support of Spears’ public statement Wednesday requesting her 13-year conservatorship be ended.

In true primetime-to-Twitter fashion, Williams’ comments went a little viral and he trended on the microblogging platform into Thursday morning. Watch above, via MSNBC, and see Hertling’s tweets below.

Ummm…@mattgaetz , take the loss. A smart person would self-assess and learn from this mistake. https://t.co/vwiSfm1aNc — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 23, 2021