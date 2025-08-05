Matt Smith Cast as ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ Villain Opposite Ryan Gosling

“Doctor Who” alum Matt Smith is set to join the galaxy far, far away in “Star Wars: Starfighter,” which set to star Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth and hit theaters on Memorial Day weekend in 2027.

Details are light on Smith’s role and the plot of the film, which will be directed by Shawn Levy (“Deadpool & Wolverine”) from a script by Jonathan Tropper. But Smith is reported to play a villain in the film, which will be set five years after the events of Disney/Lucasfilm’s sequel trilogy, which ended with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019.

Since that film, Disney has not released a “Star Wars” movie in theaters, opting for a series of Disney+ shows that have ranged in reception from the critically acclaimed “Andor” to the fan-maligned “The Acolyte.” The first of those streaming series, “The Mandalorian,” will get a theatrical film follow-up with “The Mandalorian & Grogu” in May 2026.

Since leaving “Doctor Who” in 2013, Smith has expanded to a variety of roles, most notably an Emmy nominated turn as Prince Philip in Netflix’s “The Crown” and Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which will begin production on season 3 next year.

Smith is also set to star alongside Austin Butler in the Darren Aronofsky crime thriller “Caught Stealing,” which will be released by Sony and Columbia Pictures on August 29.

Smith is repped by UTA, B-Side Management and Michael Duff at Maison Two. The casting was first reported by Deadline.