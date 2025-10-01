Matthew Lillard Would Love to Reunite With James Gunn on DC Film: ‘Tell Him I’m Available’

It’s been more than two decades since Matthew Lillard played Shaggy in James Gunn’s pair of “Scooby-Doo” movies. But now that Gunn is in charge of DC Studios, the actor says he’d love the chance to join the “Superman” director’s new universe.

Lillard was asked about the chance to join DC by a fan at Los Angeles Comic-Con, where he was part of a panel alongside his co-stars from the 1996 horror classic “Scream,” Jamie Kennedy and Skeet Ulrich.

“It’s been a long time, I have wanted to be in a superhero world,” Lillard told the crowd. “I’ve wanted to be in [DCU]—If anyone’s curious, if you run into James Gunn, tell him I’m available.”

Lillard is already set to jump into his first superhero project with the upcoming second season of Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” though his role is still currently under wraps. If he were to add DC to his career resume, he would join the likes of Michelle Pfieffer (“Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Batman Returns”) and Ryan Reynolds (“Green Lantern” and “Deadpool”) who have been on both sides of the comic book divide.

Of course, Gunn himself is also on that list, having taken over as co-chief of DC Studios after completing his “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy. In his short time at DC, he has already recruited a few of the stars of the “Guardians” films for his DC projects, like Michael Rooker in the opening of “The Suicide Squad” and in a brief voice role in “Superman.” Bradley Cooper and Pom Klementieff, who played Rocket and Mantis in the “Guardians” films, also had cameo roles in “Superman.”

So it’s not out of the question for Gunn to call on prior collaborators for future DC films, and Lillard is definitely onboard.

“James is one of my dear friends. I keep waiting for that invitation, I don’t know if it’s lost in the mail,” he joked.

Lillard will next appear in “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” reprising his role as the villainous William Afton. It will hit theaters December 5.