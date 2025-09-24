Matthew McConaughey Thinks His Son Is Going to Be ‘Slammed’ for Nepotism in Hollywood: ‘Knives Are Going to Come’ | Video

Matthew McConaughey is already tackling the nepotism question amid his son Levi’s starring role opposite him in “The Lost Bus.”

While talking to Megyn Kelly on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the actor was asked about his son appearing in the film and how the “True Detective” alum prepared him for nepo baby remarks. McConaughey said the “knives are going to come at you whether you deserve them or not.”

“I said your last name is going to get you praise in places maybe you didn’t deserve it, it’s also going to get you slammed in places you don’t deserve it,” McConaughey said. “This is a rodeo. If you want to get into this, I’m not saying you’ve got to have thick skin, but you’ve got to know what’s important to you, and you’ve got to be ready.”

He continued, “So if you love doing the craft enough and you’re good at it, you put your head down and do that. The rest of it, you’ve got to have thick skin about — because it’s going to happen.”

McConaughey had his son do a taping for the movie, and, after watching the audition, consulted with the casting director to see if it was good enough for a callback.

Ultimately, the casting director did respond to Levi’s tape and agreed to send it to “The Lost Bus” director Paul Greengrass — though, McConaughey had one ask before his son’s tape was sent off.

“I said, ‘Oh, okay, will you do me a favor? Would you pull his last name off? Because I just don’t want it preceding anyone’s opinion to help,’” he explained. “And she goes, ‘Yes.’ Well, the director sees it, says, ‘That’s the kid.’ She goes, ‘Well, that happens to be Matthew’s son.’ He goes ‘Even better.’ So he got the role, which I’m very proud of and he did it on his own merit, his own talent.”

As for Levi, he told People while doing press for “The Lost Bus” that he is only now starting to feel the pressure of being “Matthew McConaughey’s son.” But, he added that it’s up to him to work to earn his opportunities.

“Yeah, it’s just starting,” the younger McConaughey said. “And as much as people can say, ‘Oh, you got this because of your father or your mother,’ they can open the door, but then it’s going to be up to me to do my thing once I get in there. That’s on me.“

“The Lost Bus” is now playing in select theaters ahead of its Oct. 3 streaming premiere on Apple TV+.