Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Apple Comedy Series Halts Filming After Showrunner Exit

Apple TV+ and Skydance Television’s untitled brother comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson has suspended filming.

An individual familiar with the matter confirmed to TheWrap that production in Austin, Texas was paused late last week. The decision involves the departure of showrunner David West Read, who exited over creative differences on how to end the season.

As of the suspension, eight of the series’ 10 ordered episodes have been shot. “Lessons in Chemistry” creator Lee Eisenberg is in talks to join as showrunner to replace Read and a return to production has not yet been set.

Representatives for Apple TV+ did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment, while producer Skydance Television declined to comment. The half-hour comedy, which reunites Harrelson and McConaughey after their award-winning turn on the first season of HBO’s “True Detective”, centers on a “heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond” between the pair’s characters.

Their friendship is tested, however, when they take their bond to the next level by inviting their combined families to live together on McConaughey’s ranch in Texas. Starring alongside Harrelson and McConaughey will be Holland Taylor, who will portray the mother of McConaughey’s character, known as Ma Mac.

In addition to serving as showrunner, Read was an executive producer on the series alongside Harrelson and McConaughey, Bill Bost, Jeremy Plager and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell. Read previously collaborated with Skydance Television on Apple’s “The Big Door Prize” and “Foundation.”

News of the suspension was first reported by Deadline.