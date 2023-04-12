Matthew McConaughey broke news about his upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series with Woody Harrelson. During his Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, the Texas actor revealed the title of the show to host Kelly Ripa.

“It’s called ‘Brother From Another Mother,’” McConaughey said of what will be the on-screen reunion between him and fellow Texan Woody Harrelson, who last starred opposite McConaughey in the first season of the HBO crime drama “True Detective.”

Both McConaughey and Harrelson were nominated for Emmys for their roles in the show. The two first worked together on the satire film “Edtv” nearly 25 years ago.

As previously reported, the new series will center on a “heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond” between McConaughey and Harrelson’s characters. Their friendship is tested, however, when the pair takes their bond to the next level by inviting their combined families to live together on McConaughey’s ranch in Texas.

But the reveals didn’t stop there. McConaughey also spoke candidly about his real-life friendship with Harrelson, and how their similarities are often uncanny. The “Dallas Buyers Club” star said his family often mistakes old photos of Harrelson for him, and vice-versa. At one point, the two received information implying these similarities might be rooted in a yet-to-be-confirmed blood relation.

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families, et cetera,” McConaughey said to Sirius XM. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

Wait, what?

“Well, we went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce,” McConaughey continued. “Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

Could the two actually be brothers from other mothers? Will this question play a role in the duo’s upcoming series? It’s still unclear, but McConaughey says the two are considering DNA tests to confirm, though he’s a bit hesitant to find out.

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say ‘come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him? It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

TheWrap has reached out to Apple. No release date has been announced for the series.