Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to Reunite for Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will reunite in a new comedy at Apple TV+ with Emmy award winning David West Read attached to create and executive produce.

The 10-episode half-hour series, which is currently untitled, centers on a “heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond” between McConaughey and Harrelson’s characters. Their friendship is tested, however, when the pair takes their bond to the next level by inviting their combined families to live together on McConaughey’s ranch in Texas.

After most recently gracing screens a dynamic detective duo Martin Hart and Rustin Cohle in “True Detective” Season 1, which premiered in 2014, McConaughey and Harrelson will executive produce alongside Read in addition to starring in the comedy series.

After first working together on satire flick “Edtv” in 1999, the pair also teamed up in 2008 comedy “Surfer, Dude” before eventually reuniting again for the anthology crime drama created by Nic Pizzolatto.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell will serve as executive producers for Skydance Television with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

The comedy series is the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Skydance Television, with the David West Read-created “The Big Door Prize” recently making its world premiere at SXSW before its Apple TV+ launch on Wednesday, March 29. Produced by Skydance Television, “Foundation” Season 2 will also launch this summer.

McConaughey is repped by WME and Yorn Levine and Harrelson is repped by 7 Deuce Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.